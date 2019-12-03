Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Win or lose, Julian Edelman always will have an Instagram post that will make you feel good about the win or feel good about looking forward to the next game after a loss.

The latter occurred Monday when the Patriots wide receiver took to social media for his usual postgame photo with an uplifting message for fans after New England’s loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

“Fall down… pick each other back up #KeepGoing,” Edelman captioned the picture of him alongside teammate Phillip Dorsett. Check it out:

New England will get back to work Sunday when it welcomes Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images