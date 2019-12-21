Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots are treating their matchup with the Buffalo Bills like it’s a playoff game, and Julian Edelman is leading the charge.

New England’s banged up receiver preached the importance of urgency throughout the lead-up to Saturday’s all-important contest. And Edelman, who will suit up despite a nagging knee injury, continued that trend with his weekly hype video.

He also incorporated “Till I Collapse” by Eminem — a worthy song choice.

Take a look:

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a victory against the Bills. Should they lose, they’ll need either a win next week against the Miami Dolphins or a loss by the Bills to earn the division crown.

As for the AFC’s No. 2 seed, the Patriots currently own a one-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs, who face the Chicago Bears on Sunday and the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images