Tom Brady has had a number of top-tier receivers to throw to over the course of his career, including Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss.

But the case can be made the Patriots quarterback has had the strongest chemistry with a seventh-round draft pick who changed positions upon turning pro.

Julian Edelman has corraled 563 passes from Brady, more than any other pass-catcher in the legendary quarterback’s New England tenure. Thirty-six of those catches have gone for touchdowns, several of which served as game-changers or game-winners in big moments. As such, it probably wasn’t a no-brainer for Edelman to try and pick his favorite TD connection with Brady, but if he had to choose, it would be the go-ahead score in his first Super Bowl victory.

“Mine was probably against Seattle when we were tied up together,” Edelman told The Athletic’s Nick Underhill. “We took the lead in fourth quarter. It was the first Super Bowl and it was nut-crunch time, nut-cutting time, so it’s good to go out there and something that we worked on so much, to go out and execute it with him and help him get his fourth (ring). That was something that is hugely cool.”

Patriots fans surely are hoping Edelman and Brady link up for a few more touchdowns over the next month-plus as New England tries to claim its fourth Lombardi Trophy in six years.

