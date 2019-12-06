It was the sideline message heard around the world.

During the New England Patriots’ eventual loss to the Texans this past Sunday, Brady was seen giving his receivers an earful on the bench. Some lip readers decided to try and unpack what Brady said, but in the aftermath pretty much everybody downplayed the incident as simply getting caught in the heat of the moment, and that it’s the nature of competing.

Julian Edelman echoed that sentiment Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” when asked about those heated sideline moments.

“I hate saying this and I hate comparing it to the real deal of battle, because men and woman that serve our country, that is the real war and all that stuff, but in the heat of battle things happen,” Edelman said, via WEEI.com. “People say things, people do things because the emotion levels are so high and you can’t take anything personal. That’s football. I think, especially nowadays, it’s such a different type of generation where it’s almost like you can’t get MF’d anymore.

“The first day I got here, I remember I ran a route during OTAs, dropped a ball, and I had Tom yelling at me and I am literally 22 years old, been watching this guy win Super Bowls crapping my pants, thinking like, ‘Oh my God.’ It is just one of those things you have to deal with. There’s no hard feelings it’s just football. I think a lot of guys know that, most guys know that. He’s played enough football where he sees things a certain way and if he feels like he has to get a fire going under someone’s butt, that is what you have to do. That’s football.”

That is football, indeed.

The Patriots now will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images