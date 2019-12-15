Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yeah, Julian Edelman is ready to go.

There was some concern early Sunday over Edelman’s Week 15 availability. But despite multiple nagging injuries, Edelman will be active as the Patriots try to snap their skid in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

As is tradition for Edelman on gamedays, he took to social media to fire up Patriots fans with a hype video. With the postseason looming, the Super Bowl LIII MVP knows it’s time for New England to turn it on.

“This time of year, everyone’s good, everyone plays hard and this is the time of year that you got to start playing your best football,” Edelman said via a voiceover. “So that’s what we’re gonna see if we’re doing.”

A laundry list of ailments certainly hasn’t affected Edelman’s play. The 33-year-old has grabbed six-plus catches in 10 of 13 games thus far and is on pace for a career campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images