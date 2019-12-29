Though not ready quite yet, the Boston Bruins might soon be welcoming the return of Karson Kuhlman.

Well, they’ll have the option to welcome his return.

The second-year winger has been out since fracturing his tibia during an Oct. 19 contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He began the season as the second-line right wing opposite Jake DeBrusk with David Krejci between them, having limited success in the eight games he’s played before getting injured, regardless of line.

It’s been north of two months since Kuhlman has played in a game, but he’s returned to practice and on Saturday was wearing a white jersey, signaling that he was cleared for contact.

Bruce Cassidy shared the latest on Kuhlman following the session.

“He’s not full go yet, he is full practice mode with his jersey. So he’s getting contact in now, but he’s not ready to play games yet,” Cassidy said. “We have to evaluate what’s best for him and the team. I would typically, say (Anton) Blidh as well, guys that haven’t been up here most of their career, would typically go play some games (in the AHL) to find their timing, and I would put Kuhlman and Blidh in that category. “But when they’re ready if we’re short guys here then who knows, or if we’re unhappy. But I would be surprised if they didn’t go start (in Providence) for at least a little bit. Blidh, who Cassidy references twice, has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in September. Kuhlman made his NHL debut last season and played occasionally during Boston’s lengthy playoff run. The 24-year-old hunts pucks well, is a good skater and has a decent shot when he uses it, though the early stages of his career have featured plenty of stretches of inconsistency.

