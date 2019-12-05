Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden on Wednesday night, which means the return of former Celtic Kelly Olynyk.

Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston before heading to Miami, where he’s now 20 games into his third season. Despite being down south since 2017, the Gonzaga product only recently solid his Boston home, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

The forward didn’t close the door on returning, however.

“Can always buy another one, though,” he told Himmelsbach.

Kelly Olynyk said he just sold his place in Boston. "Can always buy another one though." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 4, 2019

The 28-year-old is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds on 47 percent shooting so far this season.

Miami and Boston tip off from TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images