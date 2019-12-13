The Celtics have lost two straight after winning their last four, but a lot just didn’t go Boston’s way in losses to the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston dropped its first home game of the season Thursday night against the rival 76ers and had a lot of lapses on the defensive side late in the game. Yes, some of it can be attributed to not having Marcus Smart in the starting five as he recovers from an eye infection, but he’s not the entire reason the C’s have struggled.

And Kemba Walker isn’t quite sure what the answer is, either.

“I’m not sure,” he said, per MassLive’s John Karalis after Thursday’s loss. “They’re just small things – back-cuts, miscommunications, turnovers. I guess it’s a little bit of both – focus, a lot of mistakes … we just have to be conscious of that to be better.

“… We just have to learn how to win,” he added. “We have stretches where we’re playing super well. And then we have lapses. And we just have times where we’re just, like, it’s bad. It just looks really bad. So we just have to tone that down a little bit, just try our best to put 48-minute games together.”

Walker and Co. have some time off to make things right before their next game in Dallas against the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images