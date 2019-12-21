Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Has Brad Stevens positioned himself for acclaim by doing more with less?

The Boston Celtics head coach is the “front-runner” for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, according to former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins. The Celtics currently lead the Atlantic Division with a 19-7 record and sit second place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks.

Having enjoyed such a fine start, especially in light of a rash of injuries, Perkins announced Friday night via Twitter he has put Stevens atop his NBA coaching leader-board in the 2019-20 season to date.

“The Boston Celtics just keep on rolling!!! Next man up mentality,” Perkins wrote. “I know it’s early but Brad Stevens gotta be the front runner for Coach of the Year!!!!”

Perkins makes a valid point, especially considering Celtics star Gordon Hayward missed 15 games due to a broken hand and the last two games because of foot soreness. Marcus Smart also has missed Boston’s last six game due to an eye infection and a separate ailment. Robert Williams’ hip injury and Vincent Poirier’s broken finger have depleted the Celtics’ already-thin frontcort.

Nevertheless, the team persists in competing, and often winning.

Most pundits believed the young Celtics might struggle this season, following the departures of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and a host of other veterans. Stevens and Co. have proven them wrong so far, to Perkins’ great delight.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images