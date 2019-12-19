Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There soon will be a few new faces in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

And this year, some of the NBA’s biggest names of the new millennium are eligible for induction.

Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Chris Bosh are among those nominated for the first time. They are just four of 50 people nominated by the North American Committee this year.

Other players like Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton and Buck Williams also have been nominated for the first time.

Returning nominees include Chauncey Billups, Mark Jackson and Tim Hardaway.

Finalists will be revealed during All-Star Weekend in February, per ESPN. Inductees will be announced during the Final Four of 2020’s NCAA Tournament in April.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images