Kevin Youkilis might be a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but he’s got his brother-in-law’s back.

The seemingly daily trashing of Tom Brady from Max Kellerman took place Tuesday afternoon following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Kellerman, purveyor of the “Tom Brady Cliff” take, said Brady no longer is elite, which shouldn’t be a surprising thought given the source.

Youkilis promptly took Kellerman to task.

I went to Hebrew school with guys like @maxkellerman that constantly craved attention and thought they were a Macher (yiddish for a big shot). Every time he talks smack about #TB12 good things happen!!! https://t.co/b7W5Gw5bNA — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) December 3, 2019

Then Youkilis went after a commenter who supported Kellerman.

10-2 Record currently and 6 Rings pretty much says it all. The irony of your tweet talking about hating on people. 🤣 https://t.co/m3Ty8iBU4A — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) December 3, 2019

As you might or might not know, Youkilis is married to Brady’s sister, so there is a bit of a family connection there. However, it doesn’t take a genius/family member to realize that Kellerman has a tendency to, as Youkilis puts it, crave attention.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images