Nothing puts us in the Christmas spirit more than a good heartwarming tale, and Khalil Mack has given us just that.

The Chicago Bears linebacker reportedly has paid off more than 300 active layaway accounts at a Walmart in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Fla., according to the Chicago Tribune’s Jeremy Mikula. The 28-year-old made the donation through is charity, the Khalil Mack Foundation.

Mack reportedly covered around $80,000-worth of goods, per a Walmart spokesperson.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!” the Fort Pierce Walmart posted to Facebook on Friday. “Everyone is truly greatful for everything you have done for them!”

What a gesture.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images