Luka Doncic probably doesn’t get heckled much in his native Slovenian. But Sunday was a different story.
Kobe Bryant sat courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Staples Center. And had a little fun with Doncic before he inbounded a pass, saying something to the Mavs star in Slovenian. The duo exchanged a quick handshake before the game resumed.
For that and more, check out the “Nissan Social Drive,” presented by Nissan.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images