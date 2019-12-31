Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luka Doncic probably doesn’t get heckled much in his native Slovenian. But Sunday was a different story.

Kobe Bryant sat courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Staples Center. And had a little fun with Doncic before he inbounded a pass, saying something to the Mavs star in Slovenian. The duo exchanged a quick handshake before the game resumed.

For that and more, check out the “Nissan Social Drive,” presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images