The New Jersey Devils look like a whole new team.
New Jersey currently sits at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings with a mere 32 points entering the squad’s New Year’s Eve clash with the Boston Bruins.
As the 2019-20 campaign hasn’t gone as expected for the Devils, they recently made a change by trading Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes, and it has had a massive impact on Kyle Palmieri and Nico Hischier.
Prior to the trade Palmieri (0.65) and Hischier (0.59) both were averaging less than a point per game, but have seen spikes since with Palmieri’s average jumping all the way to 1.17, and Hischier rising to 1 per game.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images