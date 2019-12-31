Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New Jersey Devils look like a whole new team.

New Jersey currently sits at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings with a mere 32 points entering the squad’s New Year’s Eve clash with the Boston Bruins.

As the 2019-20 campaign hasn’t gone as expected for the Devils, they recently made a change by trading Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes, and it has had a massive impact on Kyle Palmieri and Nico Hischier.

Prior to the trade Palmieri (0.65) and Hischier (0.59) both were averaging less than a point per game, but have seen spikes since with Palmieri’s average jumping all the way to 1.17, and Hischier rising to 1 per game.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images