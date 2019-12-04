Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Few people appreciate a good chirping more than Kyle Van Noy.

In case you missed it, Stephon Gilmore and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins traded Twitter barbs Tuesday night. Hopkins ribbed the New England Patriots for double-teaming him throughout Sunday’s game in Houston, a claim Gilmore took issue with.

Gilmore’s clap-back went over well with Van Noy, who offered this reaction:

Talk to em!! https://t.co/mV6uUVNGZ5 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 4, 2019

Make no mistake: Gilmore might come across as a quiet player, but he won’t hesitate to talk trash. And he’s earned the right to do so, as the 29-year-old probably is the best cornerback in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images