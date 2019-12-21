Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall brought the house down Friday night at TD Garden, and Kyle Van Noy hopes a similar situation develops Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

In case you missed it, Celtics fans went wild as the 7-foot-5 Fall made his presence felt late in Boston’s victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was one of the coolest moments of the season so far for the Celtics, who once again are likable.

The scene left an impression on Van Noy, who called on Patriots fans to bring similar energy to his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Check out this tweet from the Patriots linebacker:

I hope y’all keep that same energy for Tacko last night at the C’s game for tonight babbbbyyyy!!! Can’t wait! 😎😎 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 21, 2019

Of course, it’s the Patriots’ responsibility to give the fans something to cheer that loud for.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images