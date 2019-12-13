Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Lamar Jackson is setting more records.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback continued his season of success Thursday against the New York Jets, snapping a record that stood for more than a decade.
Jackson now holds the NFL’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback, per NFL Research, with 1,103 through Week 15. That breaks the record previously held by Michael Vick, who recorded 1,039 rushing yards in 2006.
Jackson also has seven career games with 50-plus rushing yards and multiple passing touchdowns, the sixth-most by a player in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research. The only players with more are Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Steve Young and Russell Wilson.
Now that’s some elite company.
