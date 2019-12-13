Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Lamar Jackson is setting more records.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback continued his season of success Thursday against the New York Jets, snapping a record that stood for more than a decade.

Jackson now holds the NFL’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback, per NFL Research, with 1,103 through Week 15. That breaks the record previously held by Michael Vick, who recorded 1,039 rushing yards in 2006.

Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) just broke @MichaelVick's single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,039).@Ravens | #ThursdayNightFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 13, 2019

Jackson also has seven career games with 50-plus rushing yards and multiple passing touchdowns, the sixth-most by a player in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research. The only players with more are Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Steve Young and Russell Wilson.

Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) now has 7 career games with 50+ rush yards and multiple pass touchdowns. That is the 6th-most such games by a player in the Super Bowl era. The only players with more are Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Steve Young & Russell Wilson. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 13, 2019

Now that’s some elite company.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images