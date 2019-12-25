Lamar Jackson? More like Santa Claus.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been blessed this season with a top-notch offensive line, helping the squad to a 13-2 record through Week 16. So, he gifted each of his offensive linemen with a pretty epic gift — a Rolex watch.

Take a look:

And, naturally, his teammates were grateful.

“We’re really grateful for that guy,” guard Bradley Bozeman said Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have — by leaps and bounds.”

What a guy.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images