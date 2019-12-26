Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s Boxing Day slate will end with a flourish.

Liverpol will visit Leicester City on Thursday at King Power Stadium in a Premier League Round 19 game between the top teams in the division. First-place Liverpool enters the contest with a 10-point lead and a game in hand over second-place Leicester City.

Liverpool will be without Midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho and defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren due to injuries.

Liverpool defeated Leicester City 2-1 on Oct. 5 at Anfield in their first Premier League meeting of the season.

Here’s how to watch Leicester City versus versus Liverpool:

When: Thursday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com