Roberto Firmino and Liverpool put on quite a show Thursday, defeating Leicester City 4-0 at King Power Stadium in a matchup between the Premier League’s top two teams.
Firmino (twice), James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold notched all four goals for Liverpool, three of which were scored in a matter of seven minutes.
Firmino netted Liverpool’s first goal of the game with a header at the 31-minute mark.
BOBBY FIRMINO 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BF520ucgS5
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019
Liverpool went up 2-0 in the 71st minute on a penalty shot, which Milner rocketed past Kasper Schmeichel.
James Milner is cooler than cool ❄️ pic.twitter.com/nImNz7p8Ok
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019
Firmino’s second goal of the game came three minutes later, giving Liverpool a three-goal lead.
Klopp x Firmino 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qkmJqr2HR3
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019
Alexander-Arnold sealed the deal at the 78-minute mark.
It's only fitting that Trent gets his goal ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i9uTYeELye
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019
Thumbnail photo via https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/380036-match-report-leicester-city-premier-league