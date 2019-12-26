Roberto Firmino and Liverpool put on quite a show Thursday, defeating Leicester City 4-0 at King Power Stadium in a matchup between the Premier League’s top two teams.

Firmino (twice), James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold notched all four goals for Liverpool, three of which were scored in a matter of seven minutes.

Firmino netted Liverpool’s first goal of the game with a header at the 31-minute mark.

Liverpool went up 2-0 in the 71st minute on a penalty shot, which Milner rocketed past Kasper Schmeichel.

Firmino’s second goal of the game came three minutes later, giving Liverpool a three-goal lead.

Alexander-Arnold sealed the deal at the 78-minute mark.

Thumbnail photo via https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/380036-match-report-leicester-city-premier-league