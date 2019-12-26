Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Roberto Firmino and Liverpool put on quite a show Thursday, defeating Leicester City 4-0 at King Power Stadium in a matchup between the Premier League’s top two teams.

Firmino (twice), James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold notched all four goals for Liverpool, three of which were scored in a matter of seven minutes.

Firmino netted Liverpool’s first goal of the game with a header at the 31-minute mark.

BOBBY FIRMINO 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BF520ucgS5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019

Liverpool went up 2-0 in the 71st minute on a penalty shot, which Milner rocketed past Kasper Schmeichel.

James Milner is cooler than cool ❄️ pic.twitter.com/nImNz7p8Ok — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019

Firmino’s second goal of the game came three minutes later, giving Liverpool a three-goal lead.

Klopp x Firmino 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qkmJqr2HR3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019

Alexander-Arnold sealed the deal at the 78-minute mark.

It's only fitting that Trent gets his goal ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i9uTYeELye — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2019

Thumbnail photo via https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/380036-match-report-leicester-city-premier-league