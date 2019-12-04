Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who really expects Liverpool’s magical run against Everton to end now?

The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 15 game between Liverpool-based rivals. The Reds enter the contest in first place in the Premier League standings with 40 points, while the Toffees are languishing in 17th place with just 14 points from as many games.

The absences of Alisson (suspension), Fabinho and Joel Matip shouldn’t weaken the Reds to the point where Premier League fans should predict an upset.

Everton hasn’t beaten Liverpool in a Premier League game in its last 17 attempts and hasn’t won at Anfield in the top flight since 1999. Furthermore, Liverpool hasn’t lost in 31 Premier League games, a club record-long unbeaten streak in the competition.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Everton:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: No broadcaster will air the game in the United States

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Gold

