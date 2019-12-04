Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Divock Origi was a Merseyside derby hero again with two goals, as Liverpool won a frantic clash with Everton 5-2 on Wednesday at Anfield.

The Belgian striker kicked off the scoring after just six minutes of the Premier League meeting with a sweet touch and finish from Sadio Mane’s sublime through ball — and there were five more goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Origi and Mane each netted in fine fashion for the Reds, who produced spells of scintillating football, while Michael Keane and Richarlison responded for the Blues to keep the contest alive.

The camera angle on this Liverpool goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V9neD5zTQG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2019

And Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed it in the 90th minute with a Georginio Wijnaldum effort to make it 14 wins out of 15 in the Premier League this season.

Wijnaldum gets his goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8d4HWKr1ru — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2019

Liverpool therefore maintained its eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings and made history with its 32nd consecutive league game unbeaten — a new club record.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com