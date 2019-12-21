Liverpool must banish an old ghost in order to make fresh history.
Liverpool will face Flamengo on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, at Khalifa International Stadium in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final. The game marks a rematch of the 1981 Intercontintal Cup final, in which Flamengo defeated Liverpool 3-0. The teams meet again generations later, with Liverpool looking to claim its first world championship and Flamengo hoping to reign for the first time since 1981.
Flamengo defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 3-1 in the semifinal, and Liverpool defeated Mexico’s Monterrey 2-1 in that same stage.
Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Flamengo:
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Network; FOX Deportes
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
