The Reds went ahead in the 42nd minute when Adam Lallana nudged the ball off for Sadio Mane to sweep in. The goal stood after a VAR check.

Wolves thought they’d levelled, however, when Pedro Neto guided a cross home in first-half stoppage-time, but it was nullified by officials due to an adjudged offside in the build-up.

Both sides had opportunities in the second half and Ruben Vinagre gave cause for concern when he struck narrowly wide in added time, but the hosts were able to hold on for the victory.

The result restores Liverpool’s 13-point advantage at the top of the table, with the Reds having played a game fewer than nearest challengers Leicester City and Manchester City.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC Staff