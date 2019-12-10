Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luka Doncic has taken a major step forward this season.

The Dallas Mavericks guard recorded his 19th-straight game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the squad’s Sunday night loss against the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic surpassed Michael Jordan to become the first player to reach this feat after both Jordan and Oscar Robertson were able to reach 18 games.

For more on Doncic’s incredible play, check out “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images