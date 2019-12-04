Will Jose Mourinho return to haunt his former employer?
The Tottenham Hotspur manager will lead his team against Manchester United on Wednesday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 15 game. Tottenham is in sixth place in the Premier League standings with 20 points, but 10th-place Manchester United trails its next opponent by just two points.
Mourinho managed Manchester United between 2016 and last December, when the Red Devils fired him amid a historically bad start to the 2018-19 season.
Tottenham hired Mourinho on Nov. 20 and has won all three games it has played under his management.
Here’s how to watch Manchester United versus Tottenham:
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images