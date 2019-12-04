Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Jose Mourinho return to haunt his former employer?

The Tottenham Hotspur manager will lead his team against Manchester United on Wednesday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 15 game. Tottenham is in sixth place in the Premier League standings with 20 points, but 10th-place Manchester United trails its next opponent by just two points.

Mourinho managed Manchester United between 2016 and last December, when the Red Devils fired him amid a historically bad start to the 2018-19 season.

Tottenham hired Mourinho on Nov. 20 and has won all three games it has played under his management.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United versus Tottenham:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Gold

