Manish Mehta apparently is all about that #FakeNews.

Those familiar with Mehta’s work for the New York Daily News know he loves nothing more than trashing the New England Patriots while propping up the New York Jets. Those unfamiliar with his work have been spared the headache induced by reading some truly nonsensical stuff. The guy is a good reporter who moonlights as a balderdashmongerer.

So, it should come as no surprise that Mehta reacted the way he did to the short-lived, though undeniably fascinating, “Spygate 4.0” — or “Documentarygate,” or “DoYourJobGate,” or whatever.

In case you missed it (you needed only to have blinked), Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Monday fielded questions about a Patriots employee allegedly taping Cincinnati’s sidelines during Sunday’s game in Cleveland. The news, which broke shortly after 3 p.m. ET, understandably sent fans into a frenzy.

We’ve learned a lot since then, however. Sources told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed that the Patriots had a film crew at FirstEnergy Stadium to shoot a “Do Your Job” documentary on one of their scouts. The Patriots cleared it with the Browns’ public relations department but neither the Bengals nor the NFL were informed. Thus, it’s understandable Bengals personnel were suspicious when they caught people wearing Patriots gear pointing cameras down the field. New England is cooperating fully with the NFL, which possesses a copy of a confiscated video tape and is investigating the matter.

So, as things currently stand, there is absolutely zero reason to suspect or accuse the Patriots of wrongdoing. It was all a big misunderstanding.

But don’t tell that to Mehta!

Get a load of this tweet:

I’m not saying that the Patriots were cheating again. But it’s fair to wonder… since they probably were cheating again. pic.twitter.com/EX6Jpfwcs1 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 9, 2019

We know, we know: Mehta was trolling, looking to get a rise out of fans.

And, per usual, he was successful.

