Marcus Smart doesn’t appear to be having the best luck with injuries lately.

The Boston Celtics guard did not return to Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks after being helped to the locker room early in the third quarter following a collision with a charging Kevin Knox. The play sent both players tumbling to the ground, and it took some time for Smart to get himself up off the court before heading to the locker room.

Check it out:

The Celtics confirmed Smart would not return to the game after taking “a direct blow to the abdomen.”

