Marcus Smart doesn’t appear to be having the best luck with injuries lately.

The Boston Celtics guard did not return to Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks after being helped to the locker room early in the third quarter following a collision with a charging Kevin Knox. The play sent both players tumbling to the ground, and it took some time for Smart to get himself up off the court before heading to the locker room.

Check it out:

Marcus Smart just headed to the locker room after taking an elbow to his oblique area pic.twitter.com/L5BA3GP5yK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2019

The Celtics confirmed Smart would not return to the game after taking “a direct blow to the abdomen.”

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart took a direct blow to the abdomen and is out for the rest of the game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images