For what feels like the millionth time in his still-young NBA career, Marcus Smart is ailing.

The Boston Celtics guard exited Sunday’s win against the New York Knicks after catching an elbow in his oblique. The ailment understandably created worry, as Smart missed the first round of last season’s playoffs with an injury to the same oblique.

However, this latest injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as the one from last spring.

Smart is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss much time beyond that.

“It sounds like it’s just a contusion,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday, via NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “That’s good. That doesn’t mean it’s not super-sore, but if it’s super-sore he’s not going to play.”

Marcus Smart is still dealing with some soreness, did not practice today. Has yet to be ruled out for Wednesday game vs the #Heat but is considered doubtful with the oblique injury he suffered vs the #Knicks on Sunday. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) December 3, 2019

All things considered, that’s good news for the Celtics. Although, Smart is dealing with an illness, too.

Similarly, Gordon Hayward is making significant process in the rehab of his broken hand. The Celtics forward offered an encouraging update after Tuesday’s practice.

