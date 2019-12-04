Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without another starter Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

Marcus Smart (illness, bruised abdomen) appeared on Tuesday’s injury report and officially is out against the Heat. Brad Stevens revealed the official ruling during his pregame availability.

“The sickness is what knocked him out of tonight,” Stevens said. “He was going to be doubtful with the oblique.”

Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) and Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) remain out.

Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images