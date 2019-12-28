Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Might the best be yet to come for the Boston Celtics?

The C’s enter Saturday’s meeting with the Toronto Raptors on a five-game winning streak and as owners of the second place spot in the Eastern Conference, with their 22-7 record trailing the first-place Milwaukee Bucks by four games.

Marcus Smart’s likely return Saturday will be a welcomed one for Boston, who have been without the guard since Dec. 6. But Smart’s ailment isn’t the only one the Celtics have been dealing with.

Get a load of this tweet from Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb.

Marcus Smart not listed on injury report for #Celtics tonight, clearing the way for his return following an eight-game absence. C's will have Kemba/Brown/Tatum/Hayward/Smart all healthy for first time since Nov. 9 — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 28, 2019

Yeah, it’s been a while since the Celtics had all their best guys available at the same time.

Gordon Hayward has missed 16 games this season, while Smart has been out for nine, Jaylen Brown three, Kemba Walker one and Jayson Tatum none.

Given the success the Celtics already have had this season, one has to think they could reach another level with the top dogs healthy and available.

Tip for C’s-Raptors is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images