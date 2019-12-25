Marshawn Lynch is picking up right where he left off.
In addition to his powerful running style, Lynch is best known among football fans for his particular way with words. The five-time Pro Bowl selection tends to be incredibly short with the media, and he continued this trend upon his return to Seattle.
Lynch met with reporters shortly after his re-signing with the Seahawks became official, and his “press conference” only lasted a mere 12 seconds.
“Happy holidays. Merry New Year,” Lynch said. “Y’all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back. Thank you.”
A message from @MoneyLynch. 🎙#MerryNewYear#WPMOYChallenge Wagner pic.twitter.com/JgQ8lxync9
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 25, 2019
Never change, Beast Mode.
Lynch’s first game in his second stint with the ‘Hawks will be an ultra-important one. Seattle on Sunday night will host the San Francisco 49ers with the NFC West title on the line.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images