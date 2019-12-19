Martin Perez is the latest addition to the Boston Red Sox’s band of brothers.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Thursday in a statement the team has acquired the free-agent, left-handed starting pitcher. Perez signed a one-year contract, and the Red Sox have an option for for the 2021 season.
Perez, 28, joins the Red Sox as a free agent. He spent the 2019 season with the Minnesota Twins, with whom he went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA. He made 32 appearances (29 starts) and pitched 165 1/3 innings in his only season in Minnesota.
The Texas Rangers originally signed Perez and developed him in his farm system. He pitched for the Rangers between 2012 and 2018, forging a reputation as an innings-eater once he overcame injuries.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this month the Red Sox will pay Perez $6 million in 2020 and $6.25 million the next season if they pick up his option.
Perez will be expected to compete for a spot in Boston’s starting rotation.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images