Don’t feel ashamed if you were hoping for a forfeit Sunday afternoon, Patriots fans.

The Massachusetts State Police were right there with you.

In case you missed it, the Kansas City Chiefs had missing gear rushed to Gillette Stadium on Sunday after it was mistakenly sent to New Jersey on Saturday. The gear arrived in Foxboro shortly before 3 p.m. ET, but the Chiefs would’ve been required to forfeit the game to New England had the gear not arrived by the 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

That led to this awesome tweet from the Massachusetts State Police, which assisted in the transportation of the gear:

As much as we wouldn’t mind a forfeit for #PatsNation 🏈, but we did escort the delayed @Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro. Game time can go as scheduled. #GoPats @Patriots @GilletteStadium @MikeReiss — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 8, 2019

Good stuff.

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the Chiefs will go on as scheduled. We’ll find out soon enough whether the Patriots and their fans will be wishing there were a forfeit.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images