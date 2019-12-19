Crocs potentially are the most divisive piece of footwear in history.

There is an abundance of people that utterly despise the rubber shoe, and an equal amount of people that would defend them until the end. Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis appears to be the latter, taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a post stating, “Everybody hates crocs till they get a pair. #Facts”

He followed up the Tweet with a photo of himself rocking a pair to the delight of some, and disdain of others. For more on the debate, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images