Major League Baseball could see some rule changes next year and one could have a significant impact on players who test positive for opioids.

According to ESPN, union head Tony Clark addressed a potential rule change that would send players who have opioids in their system to treatment rather than suspend them. The league began to think about testing players for opioids last year after the sudden death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in July and an autopsy found fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

“We believe wholeheartedly, as we always have, that the treatment option and not discipline is the best route to go,” Clark said, per ESPN. “… I’m pretty confident that’s where we’re going.”

This certainly would be a huge change for MLB and may be a big step in helping players get the help they need if they are battling addiction.

