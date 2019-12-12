Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Major League Baseball offseason is really heating up.

Stephen Strasburg agreed to a seven-year deal with the Washington Nationals, while Gerrit Cole agreed to a record-breaking nine-year contract with the New York Yankees. And Wednesday was Anthony Rendon’s turn to cash in, but it won’t be with Strasburg in Washington.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the coveted third baseman is off to the west coast as he and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a seven-year, $245 million deal, the same offer Strasburg and the Nats agreed to.

Rendon deal done with angels . 245M . 7 yrs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2019

Multiple other reports confirmed the deal, with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reporting Rendon also will have a full no-trade clause.

Rendon's contract includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-out, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2019

Rendon, 29, amassed a .319 average last season with a league-leading 126 RBIs for Washington.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images