It appears the Didi Gregorius era is over in New York.

The shortstop reportedly has come to an agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies, as first reported by MLB Network’s Joel Sherman. The 29-year-old apparently has signed a one-year contract, per WFAN’s Sweeny Murti.

Gregorius averaged .269 at the plate in five seasons with the Yankees, including 97 home runs, 360 RBI’s and 359 strikeouts.

He’ll rejoin former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who signed a three-year deal to manage Philadelphia in October.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images