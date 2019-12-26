Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: Edwin Encarnacion and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal that includes a 2021 club option, according to El Caribe’s Yancen Pujols. The deal is pending a physical.

Source: Edwin Encarnación to the White Sox. 11 million dollars plus one million signing bonus. Deal pending a physical. It also includes a 2021 club option. — Yancen Pujols (@YancenPujols) December 26, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Merry Christmas, White Sox fans.

Chicago reportedly is closing in on a deal with free-agent infielder Edwin Encarnacion, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday. The deal is expected to be for $12 million once it is finalized.

Edwin Encarnacion is close to deal with White Sox. Expected to be for 12M once official. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 26, 2019

Encarnacion spent the latter half of the 2019 season with the New York Yankees, racking up 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a .249 batting average. New York did not exercise the club’s 2020 option on the 36-year-old, rendering him a free agent.

He began the season with the Seattle Mariners, where he crushed 21 home runs and knocked in 49 runs while batting .241.

