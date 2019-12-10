Gerrit Cole is about to get paid in a major way.

This isn’t breaking news, but now his deal reportedly is expected to exceed $300 million, per The New York Post’s Joel Sherman. The potential contract could end up at a nine-year deal worth $324 million, Sherman reported Monday.

As Sherman notes, Stephen Strasburg’s reported deal likely had an impact on Cole’s eventual payday.

Cole went 20-5 last season with the Houston Astros, posting an impressive 2.50 ERA.

