The competition for Gerrit Cole is heating up.

Cole, most recently of the Houston Astros, entered the offseason as the top free agent, and the contract he’s expected to fetch very much reflects that. For a while now, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels were the three teams expected to make the biggest push for the righty.

But according to Jon Heyman, a mystery team has entered the bidding.

Hear there’s a mystery team on Cole. Hard to imagine anyone thinks they are coming in late and outbidding the Yankees and 2 LA teams (even if one’s in Anaheim). No idea the identity of said team, but that’s why it’s a mystery. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2019

So yeah, not a whole lot to go off of there.

Either way, whichever team lands Cole will be pretty lucky. The 29-year-old finished last season with a 20-5 record, posting a 2.50 ERA.

