The New York Yankees have struck out on Gerrit Cole twice, but will the third time be the charm?

Cole now is a free agent, and there’s a good chance he’ll land the most money of any pitcher on the open market this offseason. He’s currently holding free-agent meetings in his native California, and the Yankees on Tuesday reportedly sat down with him (and they’ll meet with Stephen Strasburg this week, as well).

Brian Cashman long has had his eye on Cole, drafting him in 2009 only for the righty to go to college instead. Then the Yankees pushed for the pitcher when the Pittsburgh Pirates were shopping him after the 2017 season, only for Cole to land with the Houston Astros.

So how did things go this time around? Jon Heyman shared some of the details from Tuesday’s meeting.

Yanks had “very nice” introductory meeting with Gerrit Cole yesterday. No $ specifically discussed. They are selling him on being a Yankee and winning. Also key: “the dollars will be there.” The Yankees believe he’d thrive in NY but also believe he may prefer LA. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2019

Cole finished 2019 with a 20-5 record, boasting a 2.50 ERA in what all but certainly will be his last season with the Astros. Many have figured Cole either will choose the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers or Angels this offseason, but free agency in baseball typically is a wild ride, so who really knows where he’ll end up.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images