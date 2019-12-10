At this point, it’s hard to believe Gerrit Cole signs with anyone other than the New York Yankees.

However, should their pursuit of Cole go sideways, the Yankees reportedly have a solid Plan B in mind.

New York is one of multiple teams linked to free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported late Monday night. Heyman added that Bumgarner likely is a “fallback” to Cole.

Take a look:

So, where do things stand?

Cole reportedly is expected to receive a contract well north of $300 million in total value. The Yankees, according to Heyman, already have submitted their offer.

Cole just might be the best pitcher in baseball, and would be a significant addition for the Yankees. Whether New York general manager Brian Cashman will do what it takes to land the 29-year-old remains to be seen.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images