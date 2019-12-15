First it was Stephen Strasburg, then Gerrit Cole who received long-term lucrative deals on the open market.
Now, it’s Madison Bumgarner’s turn.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bumgarner on Sunday agreed to a five-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran left-hander spent his first 11 Major League Baseball seasons with the San Francisco Giants.
Cleveland will receive hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Texas Rangers for Corey Kluber, a source confirms to ESPN. @Ken_Rosenthal and @ThreeTwoEephus had the return.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2019
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Bumgarner’s deal is worth $85 million.
MadBum gets $85mil
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2019
Bumgarner recorded six straight seasons with double-digit wins from 2011-2016 but combined for just 19 victories over his last three.
Arizona finished the 2019 season second in the National League West with an 85-77 record.
Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images