Rick Porcello already is gaining some attention in free agency.

The right-hander reportedly is in talks with the New York Mets, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Mets are talking to Rick Porcello. Perhaps AL to NL switch would spark nice bounce back. @matthewcerrone linked Porcello/Mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 7, 2019

Porcello went 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in Boston last year over 32 starts. It was the worst of his five seasons with the Red Sox, but he certainly showed some promise over that span.

The 30-year-old was the American League’s Cy Young Award winner in 2016, going 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA. If he can return to a percentage of that form, he’ll help any club that takes a flier on the righty.

Porcello has a career ERA of 4.36 in his 11 seasons with the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images