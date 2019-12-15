Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What an offseason it’s been for starting pitchers.

Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler all cashed in on the open market over the past few weeks. The fireworks continued Sunday, but they were ignited via trade rather than a free-agent signing.

The Texas Rangers acquired two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber in a deal with the Cleveland Indians, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal followed up with details on the finances.

BREAKING: The Texas Rangers are in the final stages of completing a trade to acquire two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2019

Kluber is owed $17.5M in 2020. With a trade, his $18M club option for ‘21 will convert to a vesting option that becomes guaranteed if Kluber pitches 160 innings in ‘20 and is not on the injured list at the end of the season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 15, 2019

Once traded, Kluber also will receive a $1M assignment bonus, according to his contract. #Rangers would be responsible for that payment, but it’s possible #Indians would include cash in deal to secure a better return. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 15, 2019

The 2019 season was a lost one for Kluber, who was limited to just seven starts after fracturing his throwing arm May 1. The three-time All-Star has been one of the game’s best in recent years, thrice winning 18-plus games dating back to 2014.

Kluber is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in February, per ESPN.

