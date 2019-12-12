The Boston Red Sox were quiet for much of the MLB winter meetings, but they do appear to be making progress on a small move.

The Red Sox and free-agent infielder Jose Peraza have agreed to a one-year deal in the $3 million range with incentives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Robert Murray was the first to report the two sides were in agreement.

On the surface, Peraza appears to be part of the Red Sox’s apparent plan to add infield depth and versatility. Peraza, who spent the last four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, played 79 games at second base last season. However, he also appeared in 35 as an outfielder, 39 at shortstop and five at third base. He even pitched in two games.

The right-handed-hitting Peraza experienced the best season of his career in 2018 when he collected 182 hits in 157 games for the Reds. He also added 14 home runs while driving in 58 runs and tying a career-high with 23 stolen bases. He didn’t get nearly as much playing time in 2019, hitting .239 in just over 400 plate appearances.

The reported signing comes on the same day the Red Sox selected Houston infielder Jonathan Arauz in the Rule 5 draft.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images