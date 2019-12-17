Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello had a rough 2019 season with the Boston Red Sox, but that didn’t stop other teams from reportedly offering the pitcher lengthy contracts.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, Porcello had a three-year offer on the table, as well as a one-year deal worth $12 million from the Toronto Blue Jays. Verducci also reported the pitcher denied “multiple multi-year deals.”

The right-hander ultimately turned those down and signed a one-year deal with the Mets worth $10 million. Porcello was introduced Monday, and made it clear New York was the team he had his “eyes set” on this offseason.

“The Mets were the first one that called, even (as) kind of a small gesture because you get so many phone calls that day from different teams checking in,” Porcello said, per SNY’s Danny Abriano. “It was something that kind of put me on alert. I had my eyes set on the Mets entering free agency.”

It certainly makes sense, given Porcello is a New Jersey native.

The 30-year-old was a solid innings-eater for the Red Sox, tossing 174 1/3 last year alone. He also won the 2016 Cy Young Award a member of the Sox after posting a 22-4 record with a 3.15 ERA.

