It should not be shocking that quite a few teams are attempting to land Gerrit Cole.

And for now, it looks like a sixth of the league is at least trying to enter the sweepstakes.

The star pitcher, who arguably is the biggest free agent on the market this offseason, just finished up a 20-5 campaign with the Houston Astros in which he posted a 2.50 ERA. It seems all but certain he won’t return to Houston, and for a while now the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are said to be the three most likely landing spots — with the Yankees prepared to hand over an insane amount of cash over to him.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman on Saturday shared the latest update, noting the five teams that are said to be in on Cole. Unsurprisingly, the Yankees, Dodgers and Angeles are among them.

Hear Yankees “total focus” right now is on Gerrit Cole. PHI, TEX, LAD, LAA are other teams known to be in but Yankees don’t want to be denied. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 7, 2019

If the Yankees want to land Cole, it’s all but certain they could put a deal on the table he’d have a tough time refusing. But Cole is from California, so if the deals are comparable one might think staying in Los Angeles would be more his speed than New York.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images