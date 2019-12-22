Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Travis Shaw reportedly is returning to the American League East. But he won’t be reuniting with the Boston Red Sox.

The infielder has signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. The agreement includes $675,000 in potential performance bonuses.

Shaw spent the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He earned a .239 batting average, 70 home runs and 203 RBI during his Midwest stint. The veteran infielder saw similar success in two seasons with the Red Sox, racking up 29 home runs and 107 RBI on top of a .251 batting average.

Weirdly enough, the Brewers reportedly signed former Blue Jays outfielder Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million deal Friday.

